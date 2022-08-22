Clarke Quay gathering: Probation for youth who helped film teen dressed as Spider-Man

SINGAPORE - A youth who captured video footage for a content creator during a New Year's gathering near Clarke Quay in January - amid the Covid-19 outbreak - has to undergo probation for six months.

As part of the sentence handed on Monday (Aug 22), Lee Hern Sing, 20, has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and perform 40 hours of community service.

His parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Brenda Chua noted that Lee has no prior antecedents.

She noted that he is below 21 and such young offenders are in the right group for rehabilitation.

Lee pleaded guilty in June to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. He had attended a gathering, made up of more than five people, without a reasonable excuse - an offence under the Act.

During earlier proceedings, the court heard that he operated a camera that recorded the antics of content creator Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna, who was wearing a Spider-Man costume.

Another youth, Glaxy Low Xuan Ming, donned a wrestling mask.

Kotra and Low, who were both then 19, were dealt with in court earlier for flouting Covid-19 rules.

On May 31, Kotra, who was the mastermind in the case, was fined $4,000, while Low was fined $2,000 on April 26.

For the current case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Wu Yu Jie said Lee met Kotra and Low in Prinsep Street before 11pm on Dec 31 last year.

Kotra had an idea to film interviews featuring members of the public for his YouTube channel. Lee and Low agreed to help him.

Kotra and Low looked out for interviewees when they reached Clarke Quay.

The DPP had said: "When (Kotra) and Glaxy interacted with members of the public (in the surrounding area), the accused was present as well to operate the camera and lighting equipment."

One of the interviewees, Assiddiq Surani, 22, was fined $1,700 on June 10 after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Videos posted online showed a rowdy crowd cheering, singing and celebrating in what the authorities called a blatant flouting of Covid-19 safe management rules and a potential superspreader event.

To date, multiple men had been fined $1,500 each for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Two students who faced more than one charge each were fined $2,000 and $3,000 respectively on March 8.

In an earlier statement, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said 14 people had been hauled to court for the incident, while 19 people had been issued composition fines.

For committing an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.