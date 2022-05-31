Clarke Quay New Year's Eve gathering: Teenage YouTube content creator fined $4,000

SINGAPORE - To film footage for his YouTube channel, Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna and three of his friends joined a crowd in Clarke Quay on New Year's Eve last year.

Dressed in a Spiderman costume, Kotra actively engaged the crowd. A few days later, he uploaded a video that contained footage of him breaching Covid-19 safe management measures.

The 19-year-old Singaporean was fined $4,000 in court on Tuesday (May 31) after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said in court documents that some time on or before New Year's Eve last year, Kotra came up with the idea of interviewing intoxicated members of the public to create a video for his YouTube channel.

He got help from his friends Glaxy Low Xuan Ming, Lee Hern Sing and Mr Putchakayala Akash, who agreed to participate in and film his video.

Lee and Mr Akash would operate the lighting and camera equipment, while Low would wear a wrestling mask and play-act in his video.

On the night of Dec 31, Kotra met the trio at Prinsep Street to interview members of the public.

Kotra was in a Spiderman costume to attract attention to himself, said DPP Bin, who added that Kotra wore the costume for the rest of the night and did not wear a face mask under it.

The group moved to Clarke Quay at around 11pm, where large crowds had gathered.

From about 11.30pm to around 12.15am the next day, the four of them gathered with numerous members of the public at various locations in Clarke Quay, including outside Clarke Quay Central and Riverside Point, to film the footage.

While being filmed, Kotra and Low play-acted at wrestling, which drew attention to themselves.

DPP Bin said: "By virtue of their costumes and actions, they were focal points of attention in the crowd."

Following the incident, Kotra edited and curated the footage into a video lasting four minutes and 22 seconds.

He also included a narration for the video, stating that "this New Year's celebration was a complete slap in the face to the law".

He uploaded the video to his YouTube channel on Jan 3.