Clarke Quay gathering: Youth who helped film man dressed as Spider-Man admits breaching Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - A youth who operated a camera that recorded the antics of a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume during a New Year's gathering near Clarke Quay in January has admitted to breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Lee Hern Sing, now 20, pleaded guilty on Monday (June 20) to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The court heard that he intentionally gathered with numerous people in public amid the pandemic to capture video footage for content creator Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna's YouTube channel.

At the time of the incident, Kotra wore the Spider-Man costume while another teenager, Glaxy Low Xuan Ming, donned a wrestling mask.

The two 19-year-olds were dealt with in court earlier for flouting Covid-19 rules.

On May 31, Kotra was fined $4,000 while Low was fined $2,000 on April 26.

For the current case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Wu Yu Jie said Lee met Kotra and Low in Prinsep Street before 11pm on Dec 31 last year.

Kotra had come up with an idea to film interviews featuring members of the public for his YouTube channel. Lee and Low agreed to help him.

Kotra and Low looked out for interviewees when they reached Clarke Quay later that evening.

The DPP added: "When (Kotra) and Glaxy interacted with members of the public (in the surrounding area), the accused was present as well to operate the camera and lighting equipment."

One of the interviewees, Assiddiq Surani, 22, was fined $1,700 on June 10 after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Videos posted online show a rowdy crowd cheering, singing and celebrating, in what the authorities called a blatant flouting of Covid-19 safe management rules and a potential super-spreader event.

To date, multiple men have been fined $1,500 each for breaching Covid-19 regulations. Two students who faced more than one charge each were fined $2,000 and $3,000 respectively on March 8.