Briton in unlawful gathering on yacht near Lazarus Island banned from working in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A work pass holder who took part in an unlawful gathering on a pleasure craft off Lazarus Island last year has been banned from working in Singapore, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday (March 6).

Briton Amy Grace Ropner, 28, was one of 10 people who had boarded the craft on Boxing Day.

The group had intermingled without masks at a time when social gatherings were limited to five people.

Her work pass had been cancelled by her former employer earlier, the MOM told The Straits Times.

On Monday, Ropner, as well as Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San Mao, 30, were fined $3,000 for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

Both pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

As for Lau, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday that it will shorten the validity of his re-entry permit upon renewal.

The ICA said: "Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their permanent residence status reviewed."

The cases involving eight other Britons - Annabelle Morgan Duke, 26; Philip Edward Knatchbull Holmes, 27; Mark Alexander Bellamy, 29; Amy Georgina Hunt, 30; Thomas Cuthbert Williams-Jones, 30; Oliver Francis William Campbell, 31; Benjamin David Waters, 32; and Amy Alexandra Stewart, 32 - are still pending.

In another breach of safe distancing measures which also took place on Lazarus Island last August, four work pass holders were permanently banned from working in Singapore. They were part of a 12-person group, all of whom had been fined $3,000 each.

Those found guilty of breaching a Covid-19 regulation can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.