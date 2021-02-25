Four members of unlawful gathering of 12 on Lazarus Island banned from working in Singapore: MOM

SINGAPORE - Four work pass holders who breached safe distancing measures while spending a day on Lazarus Island last year are permanently banned from working in Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Feb 25).

MOM has revoked their work passes.

They were part of a group of 12 people who were on Lazarus Island on Aug 8.

The four British nationals were sentenced on Wednesday and fined $3,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Three of them - Helen Ann Sullivan, Joshua Adam Roth, and James Riby Oram Trimming - are 31, and the fourth, Edward John Joseph Lee-Bull, is 33.

They pleaded guilty to a charge of meeting others for a non-permitted purpose and without reasonable excuse under the Covid-19 regulations.

Their trip happened during phase two of Singapore's reopening, when only groups of up to five people were allowed to meet outside their homes for social purposes.

The remaining eight people were earlier fined $3,000 each.

Six of them are also British - William Edwin Dunford, 32; Richard Henri Lagesse, 31; Lowri Mair Jeffs, 31; Zoe Louise Cronk, 30; Jeff Richard Alexander, 32; and Paul Jonathon Gold, 32.

The other two are 29-year-old Natalie Joanna Sarkies, who is Singaporean, and Luong Thi Thu Ha, 31, who is Vietnamese.

Those found guilty of breaching a Covid-19 regulation can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.