2 people who took part in unlawful gathering on pleasure craft fined $3,000 each

SINGAPORE - Two people who breached Covid-19 rules when they took part in an unlawful gathering on a pleasure craft on Dec 26 last year were each fined $3,000 on Monday (March 1).

Briton Amy Grace Ropner, 28, and Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San Mao, 30, were the first two people to be dealt with in court for being part of the event.

They pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The cases involving eight other Britons - Annabelle Morgan Duke, 26; Philip Edward Knatchbull Holmes, 27; Mark Alexander Bellamy, 29; Amy Georgina Hunt, 30; Thomas Cuthbert Williams-Jones, 30; Oliver Francis William Campbell, 31; Benjamin David Waters, 32; and Amy Alexandra Stewart, 32 - are still pending.

At that time of the incident, social gatherings were limited to five people.

Pictures and videos of the Boxing Day gathering on the pleasure craft named Advant near Lazarus Island were earlier posted on social media.

They showed a group of merrymakers dancing without masks.

In a statement on Jan 23, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the Advant's licence would be suspended for 30 days.

It added: "MPA reminds all pleasure craft owners and operators to adhere strictly to the safe management plan they have submitted for their business operations, and play their part to keep the Covid-19 situation under control in Singapore.

"MPA takes a very serious view of any breach of safe management measures and will not hesitate to take the parties involved to task."

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.