Briton filmed not wearing mask on MRT train charged with offences including harassment

SINGAPORE - A man who was filmed not wearing a mask on an MRT train in May appeared in a district court on Friday (July 2) and was handed three charges for offences including harassment.
Briton Benjamin Glynn, 39, also faces one charge of being a public nuisance and another for an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.
Glynn arrived at the State Court not wearing a mask, but later put one on when asked by a security officer to do so.
In a statement to the media on Thursday evening, the police said that Glynn allegedly declared on the train on May 7 that he would never wear a mask.
Police added that officers went to his home two days later and he allegedly threatened to "knock them down".
In a video circulating on social media, Glynn is seen telling the other commuters: "I'm very religious... I hate seeing uncles, granddads with a mask on."
He then rejects a mask when a fellow commuter offers him one.
The video also shows a commuter leaving her seat when he takes the one next to her.
Glynn's pretrial conference will be held on July 23.
If convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.
And if convicted of harassment, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.
Offenders convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.