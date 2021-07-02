Briton filmed not wearing mask on MRT train charged with offences including harassment

SINGAPORE - A man who was filmed not wearing a mask on an MRT train in May appeared in a district court on Friday (July 2) and was handed three charges for offences including harassment.

Briton Benjamin Glynn, 39, also faces one charge of being a public nuisance and another for an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Glynn arrived at the State Court not wearing a mask, but later put one on when asked by a security officer to do so.

In a statement to the media on Thursday evening, the police said that Glynn allegedly declared on the train on May 7 that he would never wear a mask.

Police added that officers went to his home two days later and he allegedly threatened to "knock them down".

In a video circulating on social media, Glynn is seen telling the other commuters: "I'm very religious... I hate seeing uncles, granddads with a mask on."

He then rejects a mask when a fellow commuter offers him one.

The video also shows a commuter leaving her seat when he takes the one next to her.

Glynn's pretrial conference will be held on July 23.

If convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

And if convicted of harassment, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.