Woman linked to Orchard Towers murder sentenced to five months' jail

SINGAPORE - The sole woman linked to last year's Orchard Towers murder was sentenced on Friday (Oct 9) to five months' jail.

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 24, pleaded guilty to offences including one count of assault.

She was originally accused of murder but the charge was later reduced.

One alleged offender, Tan Sen Yang, 28, still faces a murder charge.

The victim, Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, who was attacked at 6.30am on July 2 last year died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital about an hour later.

Offenders convicted of assault can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

