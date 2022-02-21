8 months' jail, caning for last man linked to case of drunk woman raped in chalet

SINGAPORE - The last man linked to a case in which a drunk woman was raped in a Pasir Ris chalet was on Monday (Feb 21) sentenced to eight months' jail and two strokes of the cane.

While Yong Chun Hong, now 32, did not rape the unconscious victim, he molested her in a car while on their way to the chalet on Sept 17, 2018.

He had pleaded guilty last month to one count of molestation.

Yong, who was represented by lawyers Justin Tan and Chiam Yunxin from WongPartnership, was earlier given a discharge amounting to an acquittal over one charge of abetting the rape.

This means he cannot be charged again with the same offence.

Yap Chun Chieh, 41, who raped the 24-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 years and three months' jail with 10 strokes of the cane in March last year.

He had pleaded guilty to one charge each of rape and outrage of modesty.

Tay Boon Huat, 29, who sexually assaulted the woman, was earlier sentenced to 10 years and three months' jail with five strokes of the cane.

Gan Soon Chai, 36, who filmed the incident on his phone, was jailed for 15 months and fined $20,800. Gan is Malaysian while the other men are Singaporeans.

A fifth man, who was the driver of the car, did not face any charges.

In earlier court proceedings, the court heard that at the time of the incident, Yong was working as a manager at Club V5 Tycoon at Ming Arcade shopping mall in Cuscaden Road.

Tay had earlier booked the chalet for his friends from the club to enjoy themselves.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ng Yiwen and Niranjan Ranjakunalan stated in court documents that the victim and her friends arrived at the nightspot at around 3.35am on Sept 17, 2018.

About two hours later, the woman's friends got into a drunken dispute outside Club V5 with another group of people.