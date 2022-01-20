Man molested intoxicated woman in car; his colleague later raped her in a chalet

SINGAPORE- A nightspot manager was travelling to a chalet in a car with five other people, some of them his colleagues, when he molested an intoxicated woman who was unconscious at the time.

When the group reached D'Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris in September 2018, one of Yong Chun Hong's colleagues raped the 24-year-old woman while another man sexually assaulted her.

A fourth man used his mobile phone to film the incident. The fifth man, who was the driver of the car, did not face any charges.

On Thursday (Jan 20), Yong, now 32, pleaded guilty to one count of molestation.

He was the last person linked to this case to be convicted in court.

In March last year, Yap Chun Chieh, 41, was sentenced to 12 years and three months' jail with 10 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one charge each of rape and outrage of modesty.

Tay Boon Huat, 29, who sexually assaulted the woman, was earlier sentenced to 10 years and three months' jail with five strokes of the cane.

Gan Soon Chai, 36, who filmed the incident on his phone, was jailed for 15 months and fined $20,800.

Gan is Malaysian while the other men are Singaporeans.

The court heard on Thursday that at the time of the incident, Yong was working as a manager at Club V5 Tycoon at Ming Arcade shopping mall in Cuscaden Road.

Tay had earlier booked the chalet for his friends from the club to enjoy themselves.

Deputy public prosecutors Ng Yiwen and Niranjan Ranjakunalan stated in court documents that the victim and her friends arrived at the nightspot at around 3.35am on Sept 17, 2018.

About two hours later, the woman's friends got into a drunken dispute outside Club V5 with another group of people.

The dispute was later resolved and her friends left the premises, leaving her behind.