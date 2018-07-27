5 men charged over slashing incident in Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE - Five men were taken to court on Friday (July 27) over their alleged involvement in a slashing incident in Serangoon Road on Wednesday.

They are: Victor Alexander Arumugam, Arjun Retnavelu, Haresh Shanmuganathan, Dinesh Kumar Ruvy and Sharvin Raj Suraj.

The Straits Times reported earlier that a man was attacked with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword at a bus stop in front of Broadway Hotel in Serangoon Road.

The attackers then fled in a rental car, leaving the victim lying on the leftmost lane of the four-lane Serangoon Road.

Police said they were alerted about the case at 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old victim was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. His injuries included wounds on the back of his head, arms and legs.

Earlier reports stated that after the attack, the sword was thrown into Lower Peirce Reservoir.

A second weapon - a kitchen knife - was left in front of Broadway Hotel.

The attack sparked a manhunt that led to the arrests of seven people in the vicinity of Corporation Road in Jurong and Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate.



The victim, believed to be a Singaporean, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on July 25, with injuries to the back of his head, arms and legs. His attackers were arrested in the vicinity of Corporation Road in Jurong and Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate. PHOTO: ST READER



They include the men who were charged in court on Friday. The remaining two are still under investigation.

On Thursday, police investigators took Arjun to Lower Peirce Reservoir to retrieve the sword.

Dressed in a striped T-shirt, black trousers and slippers, he arrived there at about 1pm in a police van, accompanied by five officers. He had restraints on his arms and legs.

Two commercial divers were at the scene assisting with the search for the sword. They could not find the weapon and the search was called off at around 6pm.

The two divers are Mr Ryan Phoa, 29, and Mr Jacki Ng, 42, who are both from Asia Dive Academy. They said they had dived to a depth of about 3m.

Visibility was poor when sediment was kicked up and the water became murky, said Mr Ng.

He added that it had been difficult to locate the weapon as it could have sunk into a very thick layer of silt.