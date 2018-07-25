Police manhunt on for suspected attackers who slashed man in Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE - Police are looking for a group of suspects who slashed a man in Serangoon Road on Wednesday (July 25) afternoon, leaving him with serious injuries.

The Straits Times understands that a group of four men had carried out the attack with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword at the bus stop in front of Broadway Hotel.

The group then fled in a rental car, leaving the victim - believed to be a Singaporean - lying on the leftmost lane of the four-lane Serangoon Road.

The man was taken by Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) with serious injuries, including wounds on the back of his head, arms and legs, The Straits Times understands.

A spokesman for the police said they received an alert at 2.21pm about a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous means at 202 Serangoon Road.

The spokesman added that a 27-year-old man was conscious when he was taken to TTSH, and that police investigations are ongoing.

Witness Kwok Kar Peng, 41, a video producer, saw the man lying in front of a bus.

"I thought it was a road accident at first," said Ms Kwok, who said she asked the victim if he needed help.

"He was not groaning or moaning or writhing in pain. But as I was telling the details to the police over the phone, I realised that he was actually badly hurt, especially one of the soles of his feet, which was sliced very deeply.

"He was lying in a lot of blood."

Someone took a first-aid kit to the scene, and two people with medical knowledge assisted until an ambulance arrived.

"Later, when the police were handling the scene, I noticed that there was a knife on the floor at the bus stop," added Ms Kwok.

Another witness, a 27-year-old shopkeeper who gave her name only as Ms Gunasundari, said: "I turned away for a moment to serve some customers, and when I turned back, he was lying there. I didn't hear anything - no shouting or any noise."

She added that the area was cordoned off by the police for a while, and buses stopped to drop off and pick up passengers farther down the road.