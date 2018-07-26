Police arrest 7 suspects over slashing incident in Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE - Seven Singaporean men have been arrested over the slashing incident in Serangoon Road on Wednesday afternoon (July 26) that left a 27-year-old man seriously injured.

The police said on Thursday that the suspects, aged between 17 and 28, were arrested in the vicinity of Corporation Road in Jurong and Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate.

The police earlier mounted a manhunt for the suspects after they allegedly carried out the attack using a kitchen knife and samurai sword at the bus stop in front of Broadway Hotel.

The group then fled in a rental car, leaving the victim - believed to be a Singaporean - lying on the leftmost lane of the four-lane Serangoon Road.

The police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous means at 202 Serangoon Road at about 2.30pm.

The victim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with serious injuries, including wounds on the back of his head, arms and legs.

Witnesses told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the man was lying in a pool of blood in front of the bus stop, with a knife seen near him.

Someone took a first-aid kit to the scene, and two people with medical knowledge assisted until an ambulance arrived.

The area was cordoned off by the police and buses had to stop to drop off and pick up passengers farther down the road.