$32m scam couple's arrest: Police in region work well with each other, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The ties between police forces around the region are good and they work well with each other when assistance is required.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said this in a Facebook post where he spoke about the case of the couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam involving undelivered items worth $32 million.

Pi Jiapeng, 26, and Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, who are suspects in a series of alleged cheating cases, had fled Singapore on July 4, but were arrested in Malaysia and returned here on Aug 11.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 15), Mr Shanmugam said that the matter would now be dealt with by the courts.

"I've often said before: one, if you've committed an offence, you are likely to be caught; two, when you are arrested, if you are guilty, then the facts are likely to be found and presented, and you are likely to be found guilty; and three, you are then likely to serve the sentence," he said.

"Our police have very good linkages with regional police forces. They use their leads, and work closely with their regional counterparts."