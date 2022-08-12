Couple in $32m luxury goods scam were arrested at budget hotel in Johor Bahru

SINGAPORE - The couple linked to a scam involving luxury bags and watches worth $32 million were arrested at a budget hotel in Skudai Johor, a 20-minute drive from the Causeway.

Plainclothes Malaysian police officers caught Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his wife, Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, by surprise as the pair were about to check into the BookMe Hotel in Johor Bahru on Wednesday night (Aug 10).

A staff member from the hotel told The Straits Times: "The couple were not staying at the hotel. They were checking in when the police came for them.

"It all happened very fast and they were taken away within five minutes."

A screengrab off the hotel's closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera system showed two police officers standing next to the couple as they sat on a bench at the hotel lobby.

Checks showed the hotel, which has 34 rooms, charges $25 for a night for its deluxe queen room.

The staff member told The Straits Times that the hotel management is aware of the incident which happened at about 11pm.

The couple returned to Singapore under police escort on Thursday to face charges of criminal conspiracy to commit cheating and illegal departure from Singapore.

Pi and Siriwipa were seen in casual clothing at about 6.15pm at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday, flanked by Singapore police officers carrying two black bags believed to contain the couple's belongings.