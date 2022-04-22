3 charged over alleged excessive clearing of Kranji woodland

SINGAPORE - A deputy director from JTC Corporation was one of three people who was charged on Friday (April 22) over the alleged excessive clearing of Kranji woodland discovered last year.

The issue was highlighted after aerial photos of the site appeared on social media.

JTC deputy director Chong Pui Chih, 46 was handed seven charges under the Parks and Trees Act.

Also charged was JTC senior project manager, Neo Jek Lin, 44, who was handed eight charges - seven under the Parks and Trees Act and one under the Wildlife Act.

The third person, an employee from consultancy firm CPG Consultants, Tan See Chee, 63, faces five charges under the Parks and Trees Act.

At the time of the alleged offences, he was a qualified person and superintending officer of the contracts.

His colleague, Jimmy Liu Wing Tim, 62,a superintending officer's representative at the time, is expected to be charged at a later date as he is on hospitalisation leave until May 22.

The cleared site, which had been slated for the development of the Agri-Food Innovation Park, created a public uproar as netizens and nature-lovers lamented over the loss of so much greenery.

The cases involving all four have been adjourned to May 23.