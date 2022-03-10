2 JTC officers referred to AGC for untruths linked to wrongful clearing of Kranji woodland

SINGAPORE - Police investigations into the unauthorised clearing of Kranji woodland have found that two JTC officers had misrepresented facts and given inaccurate information to their superiors, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament on Thursday (March 10).

The case has been referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), which will decide whether to bring charges against the officers, he said.

The two JTC officers - the project manager and his immediate supervisor, a deputy director - had told their superiors that the unauthorised clearance work on 4.5 hectares of the site was discovered by the project manager on Jan 13, 2021 during his site visit.

Mr Chan said this information was conveyed to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and incorporated into his answers in Parliament on Feb 26, 2021 when he was then Minister for Trade and Industry.

Investigations have since found that clearance of those areas had commenced without NParks' approval before December 2020, said Mr Chan.

Police also found that the project manager who was in charge knew of the unauthorised clearance prior to Jan 13, 2021, he added.

"His immediate superior, the Deputy Director, also knew. It appears that they misrepresented the facts and gave inaccurate information to their superiors," said Mr Chan.

In his reply in Parliament to questions filed by 15 MPs last February, Mr Chan had said the Government would thoroughly investigate the execution of land clearing on the Kranji site.

Investigations have established that another two plots of land, which amount to more than 2.8 hectares, had also been cleared without NParks approval, he said on Thursday.

Mr Chan said that his earlier answers had stated that clearance works were suspended from Jan 13, 2021. JTC has clarified that it stopped all tree felling but had continued with other minor work like vegetation clearing, he said.

The inaccurate information conveyed to MTI by the two JTC officers meant "some of the information I presented to Parliament, based on what they had said, was therefore inaccurate", he added.