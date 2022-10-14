13-year search for Felicia Teo: How fate of missing teen was uncovered

SINGAPORE - As with most 19-year-olds, Felicia Teo was street-wise and fun-loving.

At a Clarke Quay bar where she worked part-time, colleagues described her as a "responsible worker".

But one night in June 2007, Ms Teo disappeared, never to be seen again.

Her mother last saw her on the evening of June 29, when she left her home in Bain Street to attend a party at Lasalle College of the Arts, where she was a final-year Diploma in Fine Arts student.

After the party, she went to a block at Marine Terrace with two friends - Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, who was then 22, and Indonesian Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, who was then 18.

A security camera at the block, where Mr Ragil was living, is believed to have captured the last known images of Ms Teo alive as she took the lift up to the flat with the two men.

Alarm bells started ringing when she failed to turn up for a close friend's wedding the next day.

Ms Teo was always reachable by phone, but suddenly, calls and texts all went unanswered.

For the next two weeks, her friends and family, about 100 of them, frantically searched for her.

They combed her favourite hangouts, including those at Marine Parade, Clarke Quay and East Coast.

Her mother filed a police report on July 3, and thousands of missing person fliers were handed out asking for information on the 1.7m tall, slim, slightly tanned girl with short, black hair.

Within a month of her going missing, the search had made national headlines, with pictures of Ms Teo splashed across various newspapers.

The search party had swelled to more than 200 people, extending the search to Woodlands, Yishun and Geylang.

It even went beyond the Causeway, as her parents, who were worried she might have been abducted and taken overseas, spent an entire day in Johor Bahru showing photos of her to strangers asking if they had seen her.