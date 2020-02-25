Coronavirus: Which countries have imposed travel restrictions?

SINGAPORE - Many countries around the world have imposed travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak which has been spreading rapidly outside of China since January.

This list will be updated regularly.

Countries Singaporeans should avoid

• CHINA: Defer all travel to Hubei province and non-essential trips to the mainland

• SOUTH KOREA: Defer all non-essential travel to Daegu city and Cheongdo county

Among countries/regions restricting entry to or screening travellers from Singapore

• INDIA: Avoid non-essential travel to Singapore; arrivals from Singapore will be screened

• ISRAEL: Avoid non-essential travel to Singapore; ban on foreign nationals who have been in Singapore in last 14 days

• KUWAIT: Avoid travel to Singapore; Kuwaiti citizens in Singapore to leave immediately

• QATAR: Avoid non-urgent travel to Singapore

• SARAWAK: 14-day quarantine for travellers arriving from Singapore

• SOUTH KOREA: Avoid travel to Singapore

• THAILAND: Postpone trips to Singapore; more screening for travellers arriving from Singapore

Among countries/regions that have barred/restricted travellers from other countries:

• AUSTRALIA: Ban on foreign nationals who have been in mainland China in last 14 days

• BRITAIN: Avoid all travel to Hubei and non-essential trips to China; 14-day self-quarantine for visitors from South Korea

• CANADA: Avoid all travel to Hubei and non-essential trips to China; exercise high degree of caution in South Korea

• EGYPT: Ban on all tourism flights in and out of China

• INDIA: Screening for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia

• INDONESIA: Ban on travel to and from China

• ISRAEL: Ban on all foreign nationals who have been in China, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau in last 14 days

• SOUTH KOREA: Ban on all foreign nationals who have been in Hubei in last 14 days

• UNITED STATES: Ban on foreign nationals who have been in mainland China in last 14 days; do not travel to China, exercise increased caution in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Macau