Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the country for 30 days, starting on Friday, in order to fight the coronavirus.

Mr Trump said the travel restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight,” the President said in an address to the nation.

He said Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the Covid-19 epidemic began.

The President scheduled the remarks to lay out his plan for dealing with the rapid spread of coronavirus that has led to more than 1,100 infections in the US and ravaged markets.

The S&P 500 closed 19 per cent lower on Wednesday than its February high, with every industry down at least 3.9 per cent on the day.

The World Health Organisation earlier on Wednesday declared the outbreak is now a pandemic and urged governments to step up containment efforts as the number of worldwide cases topped 123,000 and deaths exceeded 4,500.

The President asked Congress to take action to deliver paid sick leave to hourly workers who risk their livelihoods if they stay home.

He also recommended that nursing homes curtail non-medically necessary visits.

“Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Trump said he is deferring tax payments for certain individuals and businesses affected by the virus.

He said the deferments would provide US$200 billion (S$279 billion) in additional liquidity.

Mr Trump added that he is instructing the Small Business Administration to provide emergency capital to affected firms.

Separately, Mr Trump has cancelled events planned this week in Colorado and Nevada “out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak", White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.