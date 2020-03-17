British PM Johnson says coronavirus spreading faster in London than rest of UK, urges end to 'non-essential' contact and travel

LONDON (REUTERS) - Coronavirus in spreading faster in London than in other parts of Britain, with the capital a few weeks nearer the peak of the epidemic than elsewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (March 16) as he stepped up the response to the crisis.

He said by this weekend it would be necessary to shield those with the most serious medical conditions from social contact, and the government was now advising against mass gatherings that required the presence of emergency workers.

"Now is the time for everyone to stop non essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street.

He said anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus should isolate along with their entire household for 14 days.

Home working, he said, should begin in earnest. "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can," Johnson said. "And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

"It looks as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve and without drastic action cases could double every 5 or 6 days," Johnson said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 1,543 the health ministry said on Monday. The number was up from 1,372 on Sunday. The number of deaths remained at 35, it said.