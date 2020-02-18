Coronavirus: More than 500 GP clinics activated to provide subsidised treatment to contain Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Feb 18) activated 506 general practitioner clinics across the island where people with respiratory symptoms can receive subsidised treatment and medication, in the Government's latest move to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

These clinics are part of the MOH's network of designated Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and about 900 of them are being progressively activated, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday.

The 506 GPs activated on Tuesday are found in all major Housing Board estates like Ang Mo Kio, Tampines, Woodlands and Jurong.

Citizens and permanent residents will pay a flat rate of $10 for consultation and treatment at these clinics, while the Pioneer and Merdeka generation Singaporeans will pay $5.

The network of PHPC clinics, which includes 20 polyclinics, was previously used to deal with the haze and the H1N1 pandemic.

Staff at these clinics will be supplied with personal protection equipment, the MOH had said.

Doctors at all clinics, even those not designated as a PHPC, have also been advised to give five days of sick leave to patients with respiratory symptoms to make sure they stay away from the community and to separate genuine coronavirus cases from those with other ailments.

People who do not recover within five days will be referred for further medical assessments and tests.

Members of the public get obtain the updated list of preparedness clinics here. These clinics will also display the PHPC decal at their premises.