Coronavirus: Docs to give 5-day medical leave to patients with respiratory symptoms; flat subsidised rates for S'poreans at designated clinics

SINGAPORE - Doctors have been advised to give five days of sick leave to patients with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose, in an effort to prevent further community spread of the coronavirus.

Noting that many of local confirmed cases had continued to mix with people and go to work even after falling ill, the Ministry of Health (MOH) urged individuals and employers to "follow strictly the five-day MC regime that has been put in place".

"Most patients with respiratory symptoms are not infected with Covid-19. But we must take extra precautions. It is therefore important that anyone with respiratory symptoms (such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose) seek medical treatment early, and stay home throughout their illness."

It added: "Patients must recognise the importance of staying home when unwell. Mixing in large crowds, or continuing to go to work or school when ill, even with mild symptoms, will put others at risk."

People who do not recover within five days will be referred for further medical assessments and tests. They are encouraged to return to the same doctor when they seek further treatment.

MOH is also reactivating its network of 900 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), which provide special subsidies for Singapore residents diagnosed with respiratory illnesses. Those with such symptoms can also go to polyclinics, where subsidies will also apply.

The ministry said that its network of PHPCs will be progressively activated from Tuesday (Feb 18) to care for patients with respiratory symptoms. They have been guided on the appropriate care protocols according to the assessed risk and diagnosis of each patient, and will be supplied with the necessary personal protection equipment.

These clinics were previously activated to deal with haze and the H1N1 influenza pandemic.

"The activation of PHPCs and polyclinics will allow us to enhance and tighten disease surveillance," MOH said. "We would be better able to detect the virus earlier, and reduce the risk of further transmission."

It stressed, however, that these measures will only be effective if people play their part and exercise social responsibility. This includes washing their hands regularly and using hand sanitisers when soap and water are not available, as well as avoiding touching their faces unnecessarily.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents will pay a flat subsidised rate of $10 for their consultation and treatment of the condition at PHPCs and polyclinics. Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors pay $5.