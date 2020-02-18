Designated clinics being activated from today

A network of about 900 designated clinics is being activated progressively from today to help the authorities better detect and manage the coronavirus outbreak.

These Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) provide subsidised treatment to patients with respiratory symptoms. They also provide investigations and medication during outbreaks.

Staff at these preparedness clinics have been guided on "the appropriate care protocols according to the assessed risk and diagnosis of each patient".

Doctors at all clinics have also been advised to give five days of sick leave to patients with respiratory symptoms such as cough, fever and sore throat to help separate genuine coronavirus cases from those with other ailments.

Citizens and permanent residents will pay a flat rate of $10 for consultation and treatment at PHPCs, while those belonging to the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will pay $5. A list of PHPCs can be found at flugowhere.gov.sg