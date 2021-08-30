Just show NRIC to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers at 34 CCs and RCs

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can use their NRIC to redeem their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) from Monday (Aug 30).

They can also use their National Service identification document or Singapore passport as proof of identity to redeem the vouchers, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

This comes after concerns over the redemption process surfaced last year. Some had felt that it would be difficult for the less tech-savvy and the elderly to redeem their vouchers.

STB said: "STB had earlier reviewed the redemption process together with our five SRV authorised booking partners, after receiving feedback from citizens on how to improve the scheme."

It added that this new method will complement the existing one of using Singpass to redeem the vouchers, making it easier for citizens who are unable to access their Singpass accounts.

The public can redeem their vouchers using original identification documents at 34 community clubs or centres (CCs) and residents' committee (RC) centres across Singapore.

These include Bedok CC, Jalan Besar CC, Taman Jurong CC and Chong Pang Zone 4 RC.

At the booking counter, the identification document will be scanned using a secure Government application to generate a personal voucher code.

Staff from the authorised booking partner will use the code to help the individual make their booking.

Apart from the 34 locations with these on-site booking counters, STB will also be working with the People's Association to organise temporary pop-up booths at other CCs and RC centres. Further details on the locations and timing will be provided at a later date.

In an update, STB also said that as at Aug 1, more than one million adult Singapore citizens have used the voucher at least once, making over 1.4 million transactions that amounted to over $168 million in vouchers and cash payments on tourism bookings.