Who will get SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and what can you do with them?

SINGAPORE - From December this year, Singaporeans aged 18 and above will be given $100 worth of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to spend on local attractions, hotel stays and tours.

Here are some answers to common questions on the vouchers.

1. How much vouchers will you get?

Each eligible Singapore citizen will receive $100 worth of vouchers to spend on approved hotel stays, attraction tickets and tours, as part of the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme. The vouchers will be in denominations of $10.

2. Who is eligible?

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers will be available to all Singapore citizens aged 18 and above in 2020.

All Singaporeans above 18 years of age are also entitled to purchase up to six child or youth tickets for younger relatives under the age of 18, at $10 off per ticket. So, besides parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, other relatives and legal guardians can purchase such subsidised tickets.

To do so, however, the adult must declare his familial relationship to the child or youth, and must have at least $10 left in your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers balance.

3. When can the vouchers be used?

The vouchers can be redeemed from Dec 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

4. What can I spend the tourism vouchers on?

They can be used at all licensed hotels, leisure attractions and for local tours by operators that have received approval from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to reopen or resume.

The full list of eligible merchants can be found here.

5. Can the vouchers be used all at once?

You can decide on value of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers you want to redeem for each purchase.Each voucher comes in denominations of $10, and if you spend $3, the balance of $7 will remain in your balance. You can check your current SingapoRediscovers Voucher balance at this website from Dec 1.

6. How do I redeem the vouchers?

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be redeemed online through five authorised booking partners: Changi Recommends; GlobalTix; Klook & UOB Travel Planners; Traveloka; and Trip.com.

More on this topic Related Story S'poreans can redeem $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers from Dec 1 via booking platforms, counters

7. Users can redeem their Vouchers by following these steps:

- Have your SingPass ready. Citizens are encouraged to register for a SingPass account if they do not have one, or reset their SingPass password if they have forgotten it, before the scheme commences on 1 Dec 2020.

- Choose your products. Browse the websites of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers authorised booking partners. Eligible products are marked with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers icon. Add your item(s) to the shopping cart. To pay, click "Use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers" at the checkout page.

- Login with SingPass to:

a. Select the voucher amount to use.

b. Activate child/youth subsidies. If you are purchasing child/youth tickets, please declare details of any family members under the age of 18. Up to six child/youth tickets will be subsidised by $10 each.

- A voucher code will be generated. Copy and paste this at the booking partner's checkout page, and pay the outstanding amount (if any). Payment modes may differ from merchant to merchant, but most debit and credit cards will be accepted for the payment of any outstanding amount.

- You must complete the checkout process within 10 minutes. Your vouchers are only deducted after you have completed the booking.

8. Where can people redeem their SingapoRediscovers vouchers? Can non-seniors redeem them from physical counters?

Authorised booking partners will provide assistance at 69 locations across Singapore, with most located within CCs or within a five-minute walk from CCs. Booking counters will also be available at selected malls and SingPost locations.

Non-seniors can also redeem their vouchers at these physical counters, although the Singapore Tourism Board recommends that citizens redeem their vouchers online, and assist family members and friends who require help with online transactions.

9. Are vouchers transferable between individuals and can they be pooled with other people's vouchers?

Your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers cannot be stacked or combined with another person's within the same redemption.