Full house as S'pore's largest nightclub Marquee reopens after two years

SINGAPORE - Singapore's largest nightclub, Marquee, reopened to snaking queues that spilt over two floors at Marina Bay Sands' (MBS) The Shoppes on Friday (July 1).

The line started forming at 8.30pm, with those in it undeterred by the expected long wait - they knew those who snagged sold-out tickets to the reopening would be first through the doors from 10pm.

At the front of the queue was 27-year-old Singaporean Vicki T., who entered the club at 11pm.

This is her first visit to a club since the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered nightspots here.

"I know I'll have to keep my mask on throughout, and can take it off only when I'm drinking, but that's all right," said Ms Vicki, who is currently between jobs.

Inside the 2,300 sq m club, a packed dance floor awaits, the first time this is happening in 28 months.

But for many clubbers, it was to the queue once again, in lines to take a ride on the indoor eight-armed ferris wheel and three-storey-slides, old favourites from the time the club first opened its doors in July 2019.

Ms Low Kaiying, 26, is a Marquee returnee, so she knew what she wanted to do once past the doors.

"It was quite fun to go on the ferris wheel before the crowd filled," she said.

It was her first time at a club in two years too.

Although major nightlife players like Zouk in Clarke Quay and Ce La Vi, located atop MBS, reopened soon after nightlife establishments were allowed to do so in end-April, up until June 14, nightclub patrons needed to obtain a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result to enter nightlife venues, where there is a dance floor.

Ms Low, who saw the ART requirement as a deterrent, said the timing of Marquee's reopening was perfect, as she moved on to the dance floor.

As the crowd picked up, illuminated bottle trains dotted the three-level venue, as security guards stationed at entry points to the dance floor kept order by making sure that patrons were masked up and not carrying drinks.