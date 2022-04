SINGAPORE - "I'm so excited! It's my first time going clubbing," said Mr Michael Buchanan, as he and four friends hung out outside Zouk at around 8.30pm on Wednesday (April 20) ahead of its long-anticipated reopening.

Mr Buchanan, 20, a full-time national serviceman, was one of 500 patrons who had snapped up tickets to the popular nightclub's first night of operations after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.