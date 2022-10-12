Fresh chickens from Malaysia expected back on shelves from Thursday afternoon

SINGAPORE - Fresh broiler chickens from Malaysia are expected to hit retailers' shelves in limited quantities from Thursday afternoon.

Mr James Sim, head of business development at local chicken importer Kee Song Food, which supplies major brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as online ones, said live chickens will reach its abattoir on Thursday morning.

"Our premium fresh chicken will be available at major retailers on the same day from 2pm onwards," he said.

Fresh chickens are also available for sale on the company's website. A fresh normal whole chicken weighing in at 1.4kg is currently retailing at $14.80.

He added that prices have increased by about 10 per cent to 16 per cent.

Other chicken importers here like Lee Say Poultry Industrial and Hup Heng Poultry Industries said they are only expecting chickens to be delivered to retailers like supermarkets and wet markets on Friday morning.

Supermarkets like Sheng Siong also confirmed that fresh broiler chickens - larger chickens that make up the bulk of what Singapore typically imports from Malaysia - will be available from Friday morning.

The Straits Times has also contacted other supermarkets and retailers.

Chicken exports have been banned by Malaysia since June 1, following a local shortage of supply. At the time, about a third of Singapore's chicken came from Malaysia.

Malaysian authorities confirmed on Sunday that the chicken export ban would be lifted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee said while the pre-ban limit was 3.6 million chickens a month, only half, or 1.8 million will be allowed for export upon the easing of restrictions.

He added that restrictions will be further eased periodically.