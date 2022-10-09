Malaysia to allow export of live chicken broilers from Oct 11

SINGAPORE - Singapore will soon be able to import live chicken broilers from across the Causeway as Malaysia is lifting its export ban from Oct 11.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday confirmed it received official notification from Malaysia's Department of Veterinary Services on the lifting of the ban which has been in place since June 1.

SFA said it welcomes the resumption of live chicken broiler imports and is seeking clarification on the details.

It added: "As Singapore will continue to face disruptions in our food supply from time to time, due to external factors, SFA will continue to accredit more sources of chicken and work with the industry to diversify."

The agency encouraged businesses to review their business continuity plans and to diversify further to reduce their risks of supply disruptions.

"Households and individuals too can contribute to our food resilience by being flexible with our food and ingredient choices, and switching to alternative products or sources when necessary," said SFA.

Malaysia imposed the ban on chicken export following a local shortage of supply.

Before the ban, Malaysia supplied about a third of Singapore's chicken, which translates to close to 73,000 tonnes a year.

The export ban was partially lifted following a Malaysian Cabinet decision on June 8, allowing the export of live kampung and black chickens to Singapore.