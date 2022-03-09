Some Russians in Singapore concerned about not being able to send money home

SINGAPORE - When news broke that financial institutions here would be banned from doing business with four Russian banks, Mr Alex Blinov became concerned that there would be fewer options to send money to his 81-year-old mother in Moscow.

Mr Blinov, 50, who moved to Singapore in 2005, is currently able to do bank transfers to her, but is unsure if she can withdraw the money in Russia.

"There are limitations on withdrawals of foreign currencies in Russia and the Russian exchange rate is lagging behind the market rate," said Mr Blinov, a founder of the Russian Club in Singapore, which serves the Russian community here.

There are around 4,000 Russians in Singapore, according to the Russian Embassy in Singapore. Many are business owners, while others work mainly in the technology and banking industries.

Ten Russians The Straits Times contacted about the ongoing war in Ukraine said they were concerned about the lives lost in Ukraine, as well as how their families back home would cope with the international sanctions.

Some were reluctant to be interviewed, citing concerns about new Russian laws that could impose prison terms or fines for those spreading "fake news" about the military, or calling for sanctions against the country.

A Russian who wanted to be known only as Maria said she was worried for her parents living back home. Her mother, 69, and her father, 71, both have heart conditions and require imported medication.

The digital marketing specialist added: "When they heard about the sanctions imposed on Russia, they quickly bought enough medication needed for the next few months."

She is also worried she would not be able to see her parents due to growing aviation industry sanctions.

Singapore Airlines, for example, on Feb 28 announced the indefinite suspension of all flights between Changi Airport and Moscow, citing "operational reasons".

Maria, who last saw her parents in October, said: "It's hard to tell how long the sanctions will be in place. Who knows when I will be able to see my parents again?"

Some Russians here said they have encountered hurtful comments online. In particular, online trolls have hit out at business owners who sell Russian cuisine here.

Mr Vadim Zoubovski, 51, who runs Dumplings.RU at Maxwell Road, said some netizens left hateful comments on his restaurant's Facebook page, accusing him of using the conflict in Ukraine to promote Russian food.

"The negative comments escalated quickly. There were comments asking me to change the name of my restaurant. Someone even asked me to get Putin to stop the war," he said.