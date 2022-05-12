Recent uptick in Covid-19 cases not a new wave, no adjustments to measures needed: Ong Ye Kung

Singaporeans do not have to worry that there will be any adjustments to current safe management measures. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
SINGAPORE - The recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in Singapore is not a new wave, said Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (May 12).

As a result, Singaporeans do not have to worry that there will be any adjustments to current safe management measures (SMMs).

Mr Ong said: "With strong resilience to the virus due to vaccinations and recovery from past infections, we should be able to see through this uptick of cases, without any adjustments to current SMMs."

In an update published on his Facebook page on Thursday, Mr Ong also said the current spike is an understandable consequence of the relaxation in SMMs since April 26.

Since the changes took place, residents do not have to wear masks outdoors and there is no cap to the number of visitors to a house, among other things.

These changes also came alongside the reduction of the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition level, which indicates the current situation, from orange to yellow.

Mr Ong also said most cases have mild symptoms and recover uneventfully at home.

"Singapore's hospitals and ICUs are not currently seeing a rise of severe Covid-19 cases," he added.

But he said the government will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Mr Ong said: "Things can change very quickly, especially if a new variant was to emerge."

He added: "Even as we enjoy this period of respite, we must not let our guard down and should continue to exercise personal and social responsibility at all times."

