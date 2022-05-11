Weekly Covid-19 infection rate rises to 1.76 in Singapore, 3,890 new cases

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate inched towards two, as a rate of 1.76 was recorded on Wednesday (May 11).

This rate is up from 1.49 reported on Tuesday and more than twice last Wednesday's (May 4) ratio of 0.7.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

These numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website on Wednesday.

However, the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore dipped to 3,890 on Wednesday, after a spike of 4,831 cases were recorded on Tuesday.

The number of cases reported on Wednesday was still more than double that of last Wednesday's numbers, which stood at 1,638.

MOH said there were 246 hospitalised cases on Wednesday, with six patients in intensive care and 26 requiring oxygen support.

Two deaths were also reported.

Of the new local cases, 373 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 3,343 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 174 new imported cases, with 22 detected through PCR tests and 152 through ART.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,228,914 Covid-19 cases, with 1,358 deaths.

