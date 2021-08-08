National Day: How and where to catch the ceremonial parade and other festivities

SINGAPORE - From a scaled down ceremonial parade at the Marina Bay floating platform, to a night concert at Gardens by the Bay, here are some events to look out for this National Day as Singapore marks its 56th birthday on Monday (Aug 9).

9am to 9.45am

With the National Day Parade postponed to Aug 21, a smaller ceremonial parade will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform. This will involve 600 participants on-site, while another 200 people will join virtually. There will also be an aerial flypast of the state flag.

Crowds will not be able to gather around the Marina Bay area to watch the parade, as places such as the Helix and Jubilee bridges will be closed to the public from 12am to 2.30pm.

As the area around the floating platform has been designated as a special zone, the police will conduct security checks and screening on people and vehicles. Drones are also not allowed at a "special event area" around and including Marina Bay.

The parade will be available on the official NDPeeps Facebook and YouTube accounts.

As the parade ends, two Chinook helicopters, each escorted by a pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters and carrying the Singapore flag 1,000ft in the air, will fly across the island in two routes, from 9.50am to 10.35am.

The Eastern Route will cover: East Coast, Changi, Pasir Ris, Bedok, Punggol and Khatib.

The Western Route will fly over: West Coast, Jurong, Bukit Panjang, Bukit Timah and Choa Chu Kang.



Two Chinook helicopters, each escorted by a pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters and carrying the Singapore flag 1,000ft in the air, will fly across the island in two routes. PHOTO: NDP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE





Six F-15SG fighter jets will fly at more than 600kmh at a height of 1,500ft, in a delta formation over Singapore's heartland. PHOTO: NDP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE



At the same time, six F-15SG fighter jets will fly at more than 600kmh at a height of 1,500ft, in a delta formation over Singapore's heartland. This will begin at 9.50am and last for about 30min.

Their route includes: Toa Payoh, Ang Mo Kio, Yio Chu Kang, Yishun, Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Timah, Jurong, Clementi, Queenstown, Tiong Bahru, East Coast, Bedok, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Hougang, and Geylang.

1pm to 7pm



The Days of Darkness exhibit is part of the Through The Lens of Time gallery at the Singapore Discovery Centre. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Family-friendly activities are available at the Singapore Discovery Centre in Joo Koon.

The recently refreshed permanent gallery at the centre shows the evolution of Singapore from the 14th century till the present day.

Sticker craft sessions and a self-guided trail around the centre are also available.

Visit this website for more information.

8pm to 9pm





(From left) Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim presenting an Aranda Gardens by the Bay orchid to President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee during the recording of the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY





Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp will hold a National Day concert. The one-hour show features local artists such as Rebecca Lim, Shabir and Rahimah Rahim, and is hosted by Jean Danker.

Viewers can also look forward to a special appearance featuring President Halimah Yacob and her husband with a dedicated message within the performance of Song for Singapore.

The show is available on Channel 5 and meWatch.

At night



The National Museum of Singapore (left) and Objectifs are some of the buildings lit up in red and white. PHOTO: ST FILE, KELVIN CHNG



Seven civic, cultural and historic buildings in the Bras Basah-Bugis area will be lit up in red and white.

This takes place every night this month from 7.30pm to midnight.

The locations are: Central Fire Station, Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, National Museum of Singapore, Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, National Design Centre, Stamford Arts Centre and The Cathay.