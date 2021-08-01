7 landmarks in Bras Basah-Bugis turn red and white for National Day

SINGAPORE - Seven civic, cultural and historic buildings in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct got a red and white makeover on Sunday (Aug 1) night ahead of Singapore's 56th birthday celebrations this year.

Lesser-known arts venues like the Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film in Middle Road, the National Design Centre, also in Middle Road, as well as the Stamford Arts Centre in Waterloo Street got a chance to shine as part of the annual National Day lightup.

The line-up showcases many firsts like The Cathay, which is Singapore's first skyscraper and the earliest air-conditioned cinema here when it opened in 1939.

Among the illuminated is the nation's oldest surviving fire station - the Central Fire Station in Hill Street - that is still active.

Last but not least are the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Queen Street and the National Museum of Singapore in Stamford Road.

These buildings selected by the National Heritage Board will be lit every night in August from 7.30pm to midnight.