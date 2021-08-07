National Day: Ceremonial parade, flypasts across Singapore on Monday morning

SINGAPORE - The ceremonial parade to commemorate National Day on Monday (Aug 9) morning will see 600 servicemen and women from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team marching at the Marina Bay floating platform.

This is less than a third of the 2,000 participants involved in previous parades at The Float @ Marina Bay.

It is part of a slew of measures to enable safer conditions for National Day, as Singapore remains on guard against the coronavirus, even as it announced a gradual easing of restrictions from next week.

For the first time, the contingents at Marina Bay will be joined by 200 participants virtually.

They are from nine uniformed groups from nine secondary schools, as well as 12 social and economic organisations, with Singapore Airlines and Families for Life taking part in a National Day Parade with a marching contingent for the first time.

Following the ceremonial parade, two Chinook helicopters and F-15SG fighter jets will start the iconic flypasts across Singapore from about 9.50am, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

The helicopters, each escorted by a pair of Apache helicopters, will carry the Singapore flag 1,000 ft in the air across the island for about 45 minutes in two routes.

One will fly along the eastern coastline and cover East Coast, Changi, Pasir Ris, Bedok, Punggol and Khatib. The other will fly across the western areas, covering West Coast, Jurong, Bukit Panjang, Bukit Timah and Choa Chu Kang.

Meanwhile, the fighter jets will fly in a delta formation over the heartlands, at over 600km/h and a height of 1,500 ft, till they land at Paya Lebar Airbase about 30 minutes later.

"The close formation of the F-15SG island flypast represents how Singaporeans, with our collective strength, resolve and unity, will always forge ahead amid challenging circumstances as one united people," said the ministry.

The fighter jets' route will cover Toa Payoh, Ang Mo Kio, Yio Chu Kang, Yishun, Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Timah, Jurong, Clementi, Queenstown, Tiong Bahru, East Coast, Bedok, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Hougang and Geylang.

The size of parade contingents has been reduced so that safe management measures can be applied, with a 1m distance between those in the same contingent.

The four guard of honour contingents each comprise 72 personnel, a commander and a second-in-command.

The 1st Commando Battalion, Naval Diving Unit, Air Power Generation Command and Police Training Command will represent all three branches of the Singapore Armed Forces and the Singapore Police Force respectively.

Areas around Marina Bay will also be closed to the public from midnight till 2.30pm on Monday.

People are advised not to loiter near parts of Fullerton Bay and the promontory, that are open only for transit.