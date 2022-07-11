Crowds throng malls, parks during the public holiday despite Covid-19 wave

SINGAPORE - People were out and about at malls and parks during the public holiday on Monday (July 11), with many saying they were not afraid of catching Covid-19 despite the new wave of cases in Singapore recently.

Some of those interviewed said that since they had already been infected with the coronavirus before, their immune system would be better able to fight off a Covid-19 infection.

Others said that they were fully vaccinated and were taking precautions to avoid getting infected, by spending time outdoors, for example.

When The Straits Times visited East Coast Park at around 2pm on Monday, families were stretched out on picnic mats on the lawns there.

Cycling paths were also crowded with cyclists and in-line skaters.

Logistics coordinator Anggun Irdina, 24, was one of the picnickers at the park. She said the recent spike in Covid-19 numbers, while concerning, did not really affect her decision to spend her holiday in an outdoor location because she had already contracted Covid-19 before.

Ms Anggun, who was there with her parents and a nine-month-old baby girl she was babysitting, said: "My parents and I have caught Covid-19 at least once before and our symptoms were similar to having a normal flu.

"Because of this, getting Covid-19 again is not so frightening anymore."

Of the child that was with her, Ms Anggun said the girl's parents had also been infected before, but that she was fine.

Ms Anggun added: "Her immune system is strong and we're in an outdoor place, so we figured that it would be safe."

She added that their family members also avoided high-risk activities, like going clubbing, or going maskless while exercising indoors.