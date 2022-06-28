11,504 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, more than double the infections a day ago

SINGAPORE - There were 11,504 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore on Tuesday (June 28), more than double the 5,309 cases on Monday.

This marks the highest daily number of infections in more than three months, since March 22 when it was over 13,000.

It is also more than last Tuesday's 7,109 cases.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

The week-on-week infection ratio rose slightly to 1.62 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported in an update on its website, up from 1.56 on Monday.

Last Tuesday's ratio was 1.23.