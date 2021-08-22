2 more people in S'pore die of Covid-19 complications

SINGAPORE - A 91-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and an 87-year-old man who was partially vaccinated died from Covid-19 complications at the weekend, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday night (Aug 22).

The 91-year-old woman, who was a permanent resident, died on Saturday.

Her case was first reported on Aug 3.

She had developed symptoms on July 30, tested positive for Covid-19 infection and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She was not vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of chronic kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia or high levels of cholesterol, and hyperparathyroidism - a condition which involves high secretion of a hormone that regulates calcium levels.

The 87-year-old Singaporean man died on Sunday, from Covid-19 complications. His case was first detected on Aug 4, when he was taken to the National University Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

He tested positive for Covid-19 after he displayed symptoms of infection.

He was partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of advanced cancer, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

They are the 11th and 12th people to have died of Covid-19 complications in August. Singapore’s death toll due to the virus now stands at 49.

Read the full MOH press release here.