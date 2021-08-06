8 Covid-19 cases in critical condition, 6 of whom are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated

SINGAPORE - Of the 577 Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals with acute infections as at Thursday (Aug 5), eight were critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of the eight cases, six were unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated and had not derived adequate immune protection, Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Friday.

Two were fully vaccinated.

The eight ranged in age from 38 to 90.

Associate Professor Mak said during a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19: "Each case had multiple medical conditions which made them further vulnerable to developing a severe infection.

"These included conditions like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, heart disease, and sepsis that was secondary to a bacterial infection."

He said that the oldest patient had been a household contact of other Covid-19 cases, noting that it is easy for transmission to occur between family members in a household setting.

There are another 40 patients occupying isolation beds in the general wards of hospitals who require oxygen supplementation.

Of these, 35 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and only five were fully vaccinated.

These individuals range in age between 49 and 75.

Prof Mak said that these people also have multiple medical conditions, similar to those in the ICU, which made them more vulnerable to having severe infections.

He also provided an update on paediatric cases.

At present, there are 89 children below the age of 12 who have been infected and are being cared for in the hospitals. An additional 35 children are cared for in community care facilities.

Prof Mak noted that reviewing Singapore's processes and management of Covid-19 cases is aimed at ensuring that there are adequate facilities and healthcare resources to treat those who are more seriously ill.

There are currently more than 800 isolation and general ward beds available for Covid-19 patients, and more than 100 ICU beds for critically ill cases.

"At this time, there is adequate hospital capacity to look after both adult and paediatric Covid-19 cases... we are ready to mobilise and make available more isolation ICU beds, if needed."

