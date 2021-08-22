29 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 29 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported as at noon on Sunday (Aug 22).

Of the new cases, nine were linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined. Another three linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 17 were unlinked cases.

The locally transmitted cases include a senior above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Five of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

As at Sunday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stood at 66,478.

MOH will give more details on Sunday night.