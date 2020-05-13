Allowing people to visit relatives after June 1 under cautious study

It is with great caution that the Government is studying whether to allow people to visit their relatives after June 1, when the circuit breaker measures are lifted.

"We recognise that many people would like to visit their family members," said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

"Many parents and grandparents miss their children and grandchildren," he added, acknowledging that video calls or phone calls are not the same as being physically present. The authorities understand this desire to be physically connected again, he said.

"While we would like to allow them to see one another... we have to be quite cautious in moving on such a measure.

"Particularly when it comes to the elderly, because we all know that they are vulnerable, and if they were to catch the virus, the disease is potentially lethal for them."

Mr Wong was speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced 884 new cases in Singapore, taking its tally past 24,000. Three of the new cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Singapore's circuit breaker measures came into force on April 7 and were to last till May 4.

They were later extended by a month to June 1.

As part of moves to curb the Covid-19 spread, all social gatherings with friends and family members who do not live in the same household have had to stop.

People, however, can still visit their elderly relatives if these seniors need help with daily needs.

However, they have to take precautions, such as observing personal hygiene, minimising physical contact and not visiting if one is unwell.

Toh Wen Li