New rules at workplaces from May 12 as Singapore eases tightened Covid-19 circuit breaker measures

Firms must show where customers and visitors should queue.
Firms must show where customers and visitors should queue.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Published
12 min ago
awcw@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Firms must put in place safe management measures at workplaces to prevent Covid-19 from spreading in the community again even as local transmission numbers fall, the Ministry of Manpower said on Saturday (May 9).

Here are some of the measures.

1. Having a detailed monitoring plan

- Appoint safe management officers to put in place safe distancing measures.

- The officers must ensure compliance, conduct checks regularly, and keep a record of inspections.

2. Working from home

- Meetings should be conducted virtually.

- Conferences, seminars and social gatherings at workplaces, including eating in groups, must be postponed or cancelled.

3. Working from office

- Those who cannot work from home must stagger working or break hours.

- They should work in split teams or in shifts, and cannot meet colleagues in other teams.

- Those in the same shift or team must be at least 1m apart and wear a mask at all times.

4. Checking temperatures


Onsite employees' temperatures are to be taken twice daily. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

- Onsite employees' temperatures to be taken twice daily.

- Checks for respiratory symptoms among employees twice daily too.

- Temperature screening and respiratory symptoms for visitors where applicable.

5. Checking travel and medical history

- Employees and visitors to submit declarations of travel history before being allowed to enter offices and worksites.

- Confirm that they have not received a quarantine or isolation order, stay-home notice, or been issued medical certificates for respiratory symptoms.

- Declare that they are not a close contact of confirmed cases.

- Employers to keep records for at least 28 days.

 
 
 

6. Unwell employees

- Employers must ensure that each employee visits only one clinic for checkups.

- Otherwise, employees should inform the clinic of doctor visits over the past 14 days for any Covid-related symptoms.

- Onsite employees who have visited a clinic must submit records of their MCs and diagnoses provided, only for Covid-19- related symptoms, to employers.

- They should also submit the results of their Covid-19 tests if they took them.

- Evacuation plan must be prepared for unwell or suspected cases, as well as for other onsite personnel.

7. Demarcating safe physical distances

- Employers must demarcate distances of at least 1m in offices or at worksites.

- For example, they can install high barriers between workstations.

- Applies to common spaces such as pantries, meeting rooms and lifts.

 
 
 

8. Observing safe distancing at meetings

- Limit number of attendees at important meetings that cannot be postponed.

- Shorten the time needed to meet.

9. Receiving deliveries

- Safe distancing rules apply.

- Stagger delivery times by different suppliers.

- Keep deliveries as brief as possible.

10. Managing queues

- Show where customers and visitors should queue, according to the Trade and Industry Ministry.

- Install self-ordering options and contactless payment modes accordingly.

- Use CCTV or video analytics to ensure safe distancing.

11. Contact tracing


Employers are to encourage workers to download contact-tracing app TraceTogether. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

- Employers to encourage workers to download contact-tracing app TraceTogether.

- Limit workplace access to essential employees and authorised visitors.

- Use national digital check-in system SafeEntry to record all entries and exits, including employees and visitors.

12. Having a clean workplace

- Common spaces, including lifts, pantries and visitor rooms, must be cleaned regularly.

- Shared machinery and equipment must be disinfected before being used by others.

- Toilets and hand-washing areas to have soap and toilet paper

- Hand sanitisers at lift lobbies, security booths and reception areas.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content