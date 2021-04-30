Chilli Api Catering's suspension over gastroenteritis outbreak involving 129 people lifted

SINGAPORE - The authorities on Friday (April 30) lifted a suspension on Chilli Api Catering after it implemented measures stipulated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The catering firm, which specialises in Peranakan food, had been suspended since March 14, after SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports of gastroenteritis involving 129 people who ate food it prepared between March 10 and 13.

Of these, 23 were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

The remaining cases either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the gastroenteritis outbreak, said SFA and MOH in a joint statement on Friday.

They added that during the suspension period, Chilli Api Catering complied with SFA-stipulated measures such as disposing all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaning and sanitising its premises, including equipment and utensils.

Food handlers at Chilli Api Catering who are involved in food preparation have reattended and passed the basic food hygiene course, while the firm's food hygiene officers have also undergone retraining and passed the Workforce Skills Qualifications Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

Even as the suspension has been lifted, SFA said it will continue to place Chilli Api Catering under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements.

Those who come across poor hygiene practices at food establishments should not patronise them, and report them to SFA here.