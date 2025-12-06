Charlie Kirk, iPhone 17, CDC vouchers: Google’s top searches for Singapore in 2025
SINGAPORE – DeepSeek, Charlie Kirk, and mortgages weighed heavy on the minds of internet users in Singapore this year, coming in top for keywords searched on Google in 2025.
Health was also of concern, such as treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and osteoporosis, joining the Chinese AI start-up and slain US right-wing activist Kirk
slain US right-wing activist Kirkin the top five.
This is according to Google’s Year In Search list released by the internet giant on Dec 5.
Topping the category of Singapore news were money matters, with “mortgage quote” at first place, followed by “SG60 voucher” and “CDC voucher 2025” in third and fourth.
In second place was the iPhone 17, the only tech gadget featured in the list. It also held its spot in the top 10 across two other categories (No. 7 in trending searches and No. 2 in international news).
Placing fifth was “Ian Fang”, the former actor who was handed a 40-month jail term for sex offences
40-month jail term for sex offences. The keyword also ranked second in the category of local personalities.
American pop star Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball concert in May made its mark in the list, with keyword “Lady Gaga Concert” ranked sixth. Mother Monster herself was ranked No. 2 in international personalities.
The most searched for international personality was US President Donald Trump (also No. 9 in trending searches), with related keywords making appearances in others. The term “Trump tariffs” was No. 3 in international news, and No. 8 in Singapore news, while “OFFICIAL TRUMP” ranked ninth in finance topics.
In a year when a general election was called, other top trending local personalities included NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (No. 1), Workers’ Party’s Alexis Dang (No. 3), Singapore Democratic Party’s Chee Soon Juan (No. 4), and Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong (No. 5), who became known as the “task force man” during the GE.
On the global stage, internet users here also had their eye on major events, including the earthquakes in Myanmar, Bangkok the Air India crash
earthquakes in Myanmar, Bangkok, and
the Air India crash.
Regional disputes were also closely watched, particularly the Israel-Iran and India-Pakistan conflicts.
Trending Searches for Singapore
DeepSeek
Charlie Kirk
Mortgage quote
COPD treatment
Osteoporosis treatment
SG60 voucher
iPhone 17
Barbie Hsu
Donald Trump
Asia Cup 2025
Trending Singapore News
Mortgage quote
iPhone 17
SG60 voucher
CDC voucher 2025
Ian Fang
Lady Gaga Concert
Human metapneumovirus
Trump Tariffs
Singapore General Election results
SG60
Trending International News
Charlie Kirk
iPhone 17
Trump tariffs
Israel-Iran conflict
India-Pakistan conflict
Myanmar earthquake
Bangkok earthquake
Air India crash
Los Angeles fire
Japan earthquakes
Trending Local Personalities
Ng Chee Meng
Ian Fang
Alexis Dang
Chee Soon Juan
Gan Kim Yong
Harpreet Singh
Gigene Wong
Su Haijin
Eleanor Lee
Gurmit Singh’s daughter
Trending International Personalities
Donald Trump
Lady Gaga
Andy Byron
Namewee
Alexander Isak
Pope Leo XIV
George Russell
Viktor Gyokeres
Benjamin Sesko
Tyler Robinson
Trending TV Shows
Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
Squid Game
When Life Give You Tangerines
Adolescence
When the Phone Rings
Love’s Ambition (许我耀眼)
Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
The First Frost
S Line
Trending Movies
Mission Impossible
Thunderbolts
KPop Demon Hunters
Superman
How to Train Your Dragon
A Minecraft Movie
Jurassic World
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle
Ne Zha 2
Snow White