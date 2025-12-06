Charlie Kirk, iPhone 17, CDC vouchers: Google’s top searches for Singapore in 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On the global stage, internet users here also had their eyes on major events, including the earthquakes in Myanmar, Bangkok, and the Air India crash.

SINGAPORE – DeepSeek, Charlie Kirk, and mortgages weighed heavy on the minds of internet users in Singapore this year, coming in top for keywords searched on Google in 2025.

Health was also of concern, such as treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and osteoporosis, joining the Chinese AI start-up and slain US right-wing activist Kirk in the top five.

This is according to Google’s Year In Search list released by the internet giant on Dec 5.

Topping the category of Singapore news were money matters, with “mortgage quote” at first place , followed by “SG60 voucher” and “CDC voucher 2025” in third and fourth .

In second place was the iPhone 17, the only tech gadget featured in the list. It also held its spot in the top 10 across two other categories ( No. 7 in trending searches and No. 2 in international news ).

Placing fifth was “Ian Fang”, the former actor who was handed a 40-month jail term for sex offences . The keyword also ranked second in the category of local personalities.

American pop star Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball concert in May made its mark in the list, with keyword “Lady Gaga Concert” ranked sixth . Mother Monster herself was ranked No. 2 in international personalities .

The most searched for international personality was US President Donald Trump ( also No. 9 in trending searches ), with related keywords making appearances in others. The term “Trump tariffs” was No. 3 in international news, and No. 8 in Singapore news , while “OFFICIAL TRUMP” ranked ninth in finance topics .

In a year when a general election was called , other top trending local personalities included NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (No. 1) , Workers’ Party’s Alexis Dang (No. 3), Singapore Democratic Party ’s Chee Soon Juan (No. 4), and Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong (No. 5), who became known as the “task force man” during the GE.

On the global stage, internet users here also had their eye on major events, including the earthquakes in Myanmar, Bangkok , and the Air India crash .

Regional disputes were also closely watched, particularly the Israel-Iran and India-Pakistan conflicts.

Trending Searches for Singapore

DeepSeek Charlie Kirk Mortgage quote COPD treatment Osteoporosis treatment SG60 voucher iPhone 17 Barbie Hsu Donald Trump Asia Cup 2025

Trending Singapore News

Mortgage quote iPhone 17 SG60 voucher CDC voucher 2025 Ian Fang Lady Gaga Concert Human metapneumovirus Trump Tariffs Singapore General Election results SG60

Trending International News

Charlie Kirk iPhone 17 Trump tariffs Israel-Iran conflict India-Pakistan conflict Myanmar earthquake Bangkok earthquake Air India crash Los Angeles fire Japan earthquakes

Trending Local Personalities

Ng Chee Meng Ian Fang Alexis Dang Chee Soon Juan Gan Kim Yong Harpreet Singh Gigene Wong Su Haijin Eleanor Lee Gurmit Singh’s daughter

Trending International Personalities

Donald Trump Lady Gaga Andy Byron Namewee Alexander Isak Pope Leo XIV George Russell Viktor Gyokeres Benjamin Sesko Tyler Robinson

Trending TV Shows

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty Squid Game When Life Give You Tangerines Adolescence When the Phone Rings Love’s Ambition (许我耀眼) Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story Monster: The Ed Gein Story The First Frost S Line

Trending Movies