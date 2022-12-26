ST HeadSTart: Changing jobs in a down economy: Is it a good idea? | What's the post-pandemic office dress code?

5 tips to get the most of your rental income; Can we be happier in 2023?; Tech talent could earn 20% more
Meanwhile, journalist Rosalind Ang reports that while most Japanese companies in Singapore expect to maintain or expand their operations here, paying higher wages is their biggest concern.
Even as more workers head back to the office, Associate editor Lee Su Shyan writes that worries of a Covid-19 era, the focus on practicalities and desire for comfort should make stuffy dress norms a thing of the past.
Despite a red-hot rental market, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon reminds us that landlords should not let their guard down when it comes to undertaking the vital steps to get the best tenants and rents.
In her Young & Savvy column, journalist Jessie Lim spoke to experts on the importance of investing early and how to do so when there is imperfect information.
askST Jobs: Is it a good idea to change jobs in an economic downturn?
Have we been happy this year? Can we be happier in next?
Happiness is an elusive emotion but you might get lucky after reading Jon Clifton's new book Blind Spot, senior correspondent Krist Boo writes in her Work/Life column.
5 tips to get the most of your rental income
I spent five years learning to invest and I regret waiting so long
High demand for tech, banking roles in 2023; tech talent may earn 20% more when switching jobs
Is there still a standard office dress code in a post-Covid-19 time?
From returning tourists to rising inflation, 5 highs and lows that drove S’pore economy in 2022
Insight looks at the five highlights of the year and how there may be a silver lining to these challenges.
S'pore core inflation unchanged in November at 5.1%
Core consumer prices in Singapore rose in November at a pace that was unchanged from October, in what analysts say could be a sign that inflation is levelling off.
More Japanese companies to expand in S’pore, rising wages the top business concern: Survey
Crypto has a strange and disturbing resilience among supporters
Saying I told you so is not much use, but the market implosion holds some real lessons, says the writer.
