ST HeadSTart: Changing jobs in a down economy: Is it a good idea? | What's the post-pandemic office dress code?

5 tips to get the most of your rental income; Can we be happier in 2023?; Tech talent could earn 20% more

Good morning and Merry Christmas! With the economy expected to slow down next year, it may not be advisable to change jobs without a firm offer, even when you are being interviewed for a new role, experts told journalist Tay Hong Yi.

Are you thinking of switching to a new role next year? Let us know at headstart@sph.com.sg.

Meanwhile, journalist Rosalind Ang reports that while most Japanese companies in Singapore expect to maintain or expand their operations here, paying higher wages is their biggest concern.

Even as more workers head back to the office, Associate editor Lee Su Shyan writes that worries of a Covid-19 era, the focus on practicalities and desire for comfort should make stuffy dress norms a thing of the past.

Despite a red-hot rental market, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon reminds us that landlords should not let their guard down when it comes to undertaking the vital steps to get the best tenants and rents.

In her Young & Savvy column, journalist Jessie Lim spoke to experts on the importance of investing early and how to do so when there is imperfect information.

We hope you enjoy this week's round-up of stories. Have a good week ahead.