Crypto has a strange and disturbing resilience among supporters

Saying I told you so is not much use, but the market implosion holds some real lessons.

Jemima Kelly

Crypto has proved itself more shameless, dishonest, interconnected and fantasy-based than even its strongest critics could have imagined, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At various points over 2022 – particularly since the collapse of the Terra/Luna ecosystem in May, and then the FTX exchange in November – people have suggested I take some sort of virtual victory lap for calling out, over several years, the steaming pile of horse manure that is crypto.

And I guess I do feel a certain sense of vindication at seeing the market start to implode, having stood my ground against numerous crypto bros telling me to “have fun staying poor”. But I have been reluctant to write an “I told you so”, because I’m not sure that I really did.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top