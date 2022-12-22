Crypto has a strange and disturbing resilience among supporters

At various points over 2022 – particularly since the collapse of the Terra/Luna ecosystem in May, and then the FTX exchange in November – people have suggested I take some sort of virtual victory lap for calling out, over several years, the steaming pile of horse manure that is crypto.

And I guess I do feel a certain sense of vindication at seeing the market start to implode, having stood my ground against numerous crypto bros telling me to “have fun staying poor”. But I have been reluctant to write an “I told you so”, because I’m not sure that I really did.