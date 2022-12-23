Is there still a standard office dress code in a post-Covid-19 time?

Worries of a Covid-19 era, the focus on practicalities and desire for comfort should make stuffy dress norms a thing of the past.

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor
We are in a transition period now, which means having to give up the casual wear that was acceptable for Zoom meetings. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
We’re three women of a certain vintage at a business lunch. I’ve dug up a navy office dress from my pre-Covid-19 wardrobe, while my lunch companion is wearing a sleeveless black outfit that displays her toned arms to best advantage. Another is wearing a checked blazer over jeans. Which of us is appropriately dressed for a post-Covid-19 working era? 

Clothes don’t necessarily maketh the man. You want your work to speak for itself. But there’s no running away from the fact that they tell a story about you. 

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

