Caring for kids with special needs can be stressful, says SG Enable after deaths of two 11-year-old boys

SINGAPORE - SG Enable, which provides services for people with disabilities, expressed its sadness over the deaths of two 11-year-old boys who were found in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah. They are understood to have had special needs.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 23), the government agency also expressed sadness over news that the boys' father will be charged with their murder, noting that caring for children with special needs can be stressful.

The 48-year-old father, who was arrested late on Saturday, will be charged with murder on Monday.

SG Enable said: "Caring for children with special needs can be stressful, and caregivers may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened. It is important for caregivers to look after their well-being."

It encouraged caregivers to stay connected with loved ones through calls and to reach out to social service agencies for help with caring for children or wards with disabilities.

"Call the National Care Hotline (1800-202-6868) if you feel weighed down and need to speak to someone," it added.

Information on support groups can be found at this website.