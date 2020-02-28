Budget debate: SLA to call for ideas on use of Old Kallang Airport

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will be able to chip in with their ideas on how to rejuvenate the Old Kallang Airport as the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) ramps up efforts to collaborate with the public on the interim use of vacant state land and properties.

Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong announced this on Friday (Feb 28) in response to a question by Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), who wanted to know how the Government plans to make use of state properties.

Mr De Souza wondered if they could be used to meet social and community needs.

Giving an update on an initiative launched by the SLA and Urban Redevelopment Board last year, Mr Tong said the SLA will be engaging stakeholders in the Old Kallang Airport project in the coming weeks.

The initiative, named Reinventing Spaces into Vibrant Places, aims to transform state land and properties into vibrant places that enhance the character of the precincts they are in.

Separately, SLA is also working with the National Parks Board to develop a site in Tanglin Road for community use, said Mr Tong.

It will have a playground, benches and earth trail with lights.

Besides these projects, the SLA is also working on an upgrade to OneMap - its free intelligent map service that gives people access to geospatial information contributed by government agencies.

The upgrade, which will be launched later this year, will use 3D models and renderings to project how buildings look like in a neighbourhood, even for buildings that are not yet built.

"This will support the efforts of businesses and the public to create new platforms and products, as well as develop services for the benefit of the community at large," said Mr Tong.

Later this year, the SLA will also launch the 3D Singapore Sandbox, which will allow the SLA to facilitate private sector access to 3D geospatial models and data, he added.

"Through this, we hope to encourage the private sector to experiment with innovative solutions and services for their customers and the general public using 3D geospatial models," he said.

Mr Tong added that the 3D Singapore Sandbox will enable the SLA to obtain valuable feedback from the private sector to improve its geospatial models.